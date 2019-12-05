India's c.bank surprises by keeping rates unchanged, slashes growth forecast

By Swati Bhat and Euan Rocha

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate on hold in a shock decision on Thursday, despite a worrying slowdown in the country that prompted the central bank to sharply reduce its economic growth forecast to 5% for the year through March.

The central bank acknowledged that it does have room to cut rates further, but said it was concerned about inflation in the near-term.

"The MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture," the committee said in a statement.

The RBI lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year ending March 2020 to 5% from 6.1%, while raising its headline inflation projection for the second half of the ongoing financial year to between 5.1%-4.9%, from an earlier forecast of 3.5%-3.7%.

The RBI reiterated that it would maintain an accommodative stance "as long as it is necessary to revive economic growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target."

India's economic growth slowed to 4.5% in the September quarter from 7% a year ago, to post its weakest level in more than six years, and the economy is expanding well below the rate needed to generate enough jobs for the millions of young Indians entering the labour market each month.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate INREPO=ECI at 5.15% while the reverse repo rate INRREP=ECI was also held at 4.90%.

A Reuters poll of 70 economists had predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps and then by another 15 bps in the second quarter of 2020, where it will stay at least until 2021.

