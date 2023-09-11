India's Byju's looks to sell Great Learning, Epic to raise cash

By M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian education giant Byju's is looking to sell two companies it acquired in 2021 - Great Learning and Epic - to raise up to one billion dollars in an effort to streamline its businesses and repay lenders, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Byju's, valued at $22 billion last year, has experienced a series of business crises, including its auditor and board members quitting, and has been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan in the last few months.

A spokesperson for Byju's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; editing by David Evans)

((Sriram.Mani@thomsonreuters.com;; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @followthemani))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.