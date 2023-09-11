India's Byju's looks to raise $1 bln with sale of Great Learning, Epic

By M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian education giant Byju's is looking to sell two companies it acquired in 2021 - Great Learning and Epic - to raise up to one billion dollars in an effort to streamline its businesses and repay lenders, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Byju's, valued at $22 billion last year, has experienced a series of business crises, including its auditor and board members quitting, and has been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan in the last few months.

A spokesperson for Byju's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Epic is a U.S-based reading platform which Byju's acquired for $500 million, Great Learning is an Indian company providing upskilling courses and degrees, which Byju's acquired for $600 million.

Byju's is expecting up to a billion dollars in total for both, part of a "business turnaround strategy" the second source with direct knowledge said.

Indian business daily Economic Times reported the plan earlier on Monday.

Byju's plans to sell the two companies are part of a "strategy review" to divest from other business lines and focus on its original area of K-12 (kindergarten through secondary) education area, the source said.

