News & Insights

India's Byju's downsizes Bengaluru office space in cost-saving bid

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra, Navamya Ganesh Acharya, Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Troubled Indian startup Byju's has cut down on its office spaces in Bengaluru, two sources told Reuters on Monday, as the company tries to cut costs and ramp-up liquidity.

The move comes as the edtech company has already let go of thousands of employees this year, while grappling with multiple legal and financial woes.

The startup operates out of three offices in India's IT hub of Bengaluru, of which one has been "practically vacated", one source told Reuters. The downsizing to two floors from two towers has been underway for almost a month, the source added.

Another person with direct knowledge of the matter said that of the six floors at its main corporate office, only three are operational, with the downsizing happening over the last six to eight months.

Both sources requested anonymity since they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Byju's has over 3 million square feet of rented office spaces across the country.

News website, Moneycontrol, had earlier reported that the company has given up two out of its nine floors at a third location.

"Expansion and reduction in office space is based on changes in working policies and business priorities, which is very regular and is aimed at boosting operational efficiencies," a Byju's spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.