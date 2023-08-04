India's Britannia's profit climbs 36% on rising demand for packaged foods

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Britannia Industries BRIT.NS reported a near-36% jump in quarterly earnings on Friday as the Marie Gold biscuits maker stocked up its products in mom-and-pop stores across rural markets.

Britannia, which also sells cakes and breads, posted consolidated profit of 4.58 billion rupees ($55.4 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.37 billion rupees a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

