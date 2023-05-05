India's Britannia Q4 profit jumps nearly 50% on strong demand

Adds background in paragraph 2, details throughout from paragraph 5

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian bread and biscuits maker Britannia Industries Ltd BRIT.NS on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 47% jump in quarterly profit as strong demand and past price hikes helped expand margins.

Consumer goods companies globally hiked prices of products or reduced quantities to offset cost inflation and protect their earnings margins.

Britannia, which sells the Marie Gold and Good Day brand of biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of 5.59 billion rupees ($68.43 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 3.80 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected the firm to report a profit of 5.03 billion rupees, per Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenue from operations rose more than 13% to 40.23 billion rupees, helped by an expansion in its distribution network.

Britannia's earnings are in line with rivals Nestle IndiaNEST.NS and MaricoMRCO.NS, which also reported a double-digit increase. Earlier in the day, Parachute oil-maker Marico said that rural sector weakness "has most likely bottomed out."

"We are ...closely monitoring the commodity situation in the country, especially around wheat and sugar," Managing Director Varun Berry said while acknowledging the benefits of easing palm oil and packaging material costs.

($1 = 81.6900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.