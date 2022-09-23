India's Britannia names Domino's executive Rajneet Kohli as CEO

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries BRIT.NS, the maker of the popular Good Day and Tiger biscuits, said on Friday it has appointed Rajneet Kohli as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 26.

Kohli is currently president and chief business officer at Domino's India, run by food service company Jubilant FoodWorks JUBI.NS. He had also held senior leadership roles in Asian Paints Ltd ASPN.NS and Coca-Cola Co KO.N.

His appointment to what is reportedly a newly created CEO role at Britannia comes at a time when the industry is grappling with margin concerns amid soaring inflation.

Britannia reported a 13.4% fall in June-quarter profit in August, missing analyst estimates, as expenses jumped.

Kohli will report to Managing Director Varun Berry, who was also given the role of vice chairman.

"Rajneet's proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the organization," Berry said in a statement.

Britannia, over 100 years old, is present in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The household name also make cakes, bread and dairy products.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

