India's Britannia Industries shares rise after profit jump

November 06, 2022 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Britannia Industries Ltd BRIT.NS rose as much as 10% on Monday, after the Good Day and Tiger biscuits maker reported on late Friday a 28.4% jump in second-quarter consolidated net profit.

The company's profit rose to 4.93 billion rupees ($59.99 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 3.84 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.1825 Indian rupees)

