India's BPCL to shut 4.5 mln ton/year crude unit at Kochi refinery in Sept-Oct -exec

By Nidhi Verma

QUITOL, INDIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS plans to shut a 4.5 million metric ton-per-year (90,000 barrels per day) crude unit and some secondary units for 30 days at its Kochi refinery during September-October, a company executive said on Tuesday.

BPCL operates a 310,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Kochi, southern India.

Separately, the company is looking to expand its refining capacity by 25% in the coming four years, the executive said on the sidelines of India Energy Week event in Goa.

