India's BPCL looking at buying Venezuela oil, official says

Credit: REUTERS/Sivaram V

December 13, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's state run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS is looking at buying Venezuela oil, its head of refineries Sanjay Khanna said on Wednesday.

"Our refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan oil and we have given our international trade (department) okay to buy it," Khanna said in an industry event.

The import of Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to BPCL's Russian oil imports, he added.

So far India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Indian oil Corp IOC.NS and HPCL-Mittal Energy have booked cargoes of Venezuelan oil since the United States lifted sanctions in October.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

