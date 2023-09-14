India's Bombay Dyeing shares climb after land parcel sale approval

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares of retail and textiles company Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co BDYN.NS rose as much as 20% on Thursday, a day after it approved a land parcel sale for 52 billion rupees ($627.08 million) to a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Realty and Development Co 8830.T.

($1 = 82.9240 Indian rupees)

