India's Blue Star posts rise in Q1 profit on robust sales

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian air conditioner maker Blue Star BLUS.NS on Thursday reported an over-12% rise in first-quarter profit, as a warmer summer led to a rise in sale of air conditioners.

Consolidated net profit rose to 833.5 million rupees ($10 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 742.5 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations was up 12.6% at 22.26 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

India's air-conditioning industry has gained significantly from the early arrival of summer this year. Room AC sales saw a sharp uptick during the quarter amid healthy consumer sentiment.

Easing inflation and a thrust on in-house manufacturing are likely to boost domestic consumption, industry watchers say.

Blue Star's order inflows have risen nearly 71% over the past two years after a revamp of its product portfolio and its foray into the railway electrification sector.

Rival Havells India HVEL.NS last month posted an 18.5% rise in its first-quarter profit.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Blue Star Ltd

BLUS.NS

36.98

21.60

18.43

45.11

Buy

19

0.97

0.77

Voltas Ltd

VOLT.NS

39.22

28.69

14.73

45.15

Hold

40

0.91

0.53

Havells India Ltd

HVEL.NS

51.73

34.45

15.00

29.57

Buy

23

0.92

0.57

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

CROP.NS

29.05

19.90

11.06

21.70

Buy

36

0.85

1.03

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.7470 Indian rupees

