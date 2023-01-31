India's Blue Star posts profit surge on strong order book

BENGALURU/CHENNAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Blue Star Ltd BLUS.NS reported a bigger-than-expected 23% increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday on the back of steady demand for its air conditioning systems and electro-mechanical projects.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 584.1 million rupees ($7.1 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 475 million rupees, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit to increase to 582.4 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Blue Star said its electro-mechanical projects business got several orders in various sectors, including infrastructure, data centers and factories, boosting its order book by nearly 47% to a record 48.62 billion rupees as of the end of 2022.

Revenue from its electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems business, which made up more than half of its overall topline, climbed around 21% to 10 billion rupees.

That helped boost total revenue from operations by about 19% to 17.88 billion rupees.

Blue Star will continue to invest in research and development, manufacturing capacity expansion and measures to tackle the supply chain risks in order to better compete with rivals, Managing Director Vir Advani said in a statement.

($1 = 81.8940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

