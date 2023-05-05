India's Blue Dart Express posts 49% drop in Q4 profit on higher expenses

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian logistics services provider Blue Dart Express Ltd BLDT.NS reported a drop in profit for the second quarter in a row on Friday on continued pressure from higher expenses.

The Deutsche Post-controlled DPWGn.DE company's consolidated net profit fell over 49% to 694.4 million rupees ($8.5 million) in the fourth quarter.

Blue Dart's revenue rose over 4% in the quarter, while its total expenses rose over 14%.

WHY IT MATTERS

Blue Dart, like other third-party logistics companies, rode a pandemic-led demand boom as people embraced shopping from their homes during the COVID lockdowns. However, they are now facing the double hit of high fuel costs and softening demand in the e-commerce segments.

Blue Dart's revenue growth in the October-December quarter slowed to single-digits after two years of double-digit growth, which also pushed it to its first drop in profit in 10 quarters.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLDT.NS

27.37

13.43

11.30

24.15

Buy

6

0.75

1.02

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

MALO.NS

44.83

8.41

18.91

88.99

Buy

12

0.85

0.54

VRL Logistics Ltd

VRLL.NS

25.41

12.03

12.09

-18.09

Strong Buy

8

0.89

1.41

Container Corporation of India

Ltd

CCRI.NS

26.80

15.55

16.77

21.16

Buy

17

0.86

1.78

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7480 Indian rupees

Blue Dart shares vs peershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p1bAjx

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman

)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

