India's Blade signs order for up to 200 electric aircraft from Embraer's Eve

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Eve Holding Inc EVEX.N said on Tuesday that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs), allowing it to expand its urban air mobility ecosystem in the Asian country.

A joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility BLDE.O, Blade India will also collaborate with Eve - which is controlled by planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA - on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters, the company said in a statement.

