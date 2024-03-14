India's Biocon to sell branded formulations business to Eris Lifesciences for $150 mln

Rewrites paragraph 1 with deal value, adds details from paragraph 2

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Biocon's BION.NS unit Biocon Biologics will sell its Indian branded formulations to Eris Lifesciences ERIS.NS in a deal worth 12.42 billion rupees ($150 million), the companies said in separate exchange filings on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to close by April 15, 2024, Biocon said. As a part of the deal, it signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris, it added.

The deal includes the acquisition of two insulin brands, Basalog and Insugen, which Eris said will help its diabetes treatment franchise reach 10 billion rupees in revenue, without specifying a timeline.

With the purchaseof the branded formulations business, Eris will enter the oncology and critical care segments, it said.

($1 = 82.8170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema )

