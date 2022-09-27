US Markets

India's BigBasket looks to raise $200 mln at up to $3.5 bln valuation- ET

Contributor
Yagnoseni Das Reuters
Published

India's Tata Group-backed BigBasket has initiated a fresh round of funding that could value the online grocery startup at around $3.5 bln, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Tata Group-backed BigBasket has initiated a fresh round of funding that could value the online grocery startup at around $3.5 bln, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Tata Digital Ltd, a unit of Tata Sons, and its investors are likely to lead the new round of funding, which could be as much as $200 million or more, according to three people briefed on the matter who spoke to ET.

In February 2021, Tata Group acquired a 64.3% stake in BigBasket.

BigBasket and Tata Sons did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

"The company continues to grow 40% annually as projected earlier internally. This financial year ending March 2023, the company is expected to generate sales of $1.5 billion (net of discounts)," one of the sources told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile:+91 6001289066))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular