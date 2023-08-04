News & Insights

India's BHEL reports bigger-than-expected Q1 loss on rise in expenses

August 04, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) BHEL.NS reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

The power generation equipment manufacturer's standalone net loss widened to 3.52 billion rupees ($42.5 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 1.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the loss to reduce to 978.2 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

BHEL's income from operations climbed 8.3% to 48.18 billion rupees.

However, the rise in revenue could not outrun an 11.8% rise in total expenses to 55.95 billion rupees.

The company has a 55% share in India's total installed coal-based power generation capacity, according to company data. Nearly three-fourth of India's electricity comes from thermal plants.

BHEL's stock closed down 1.79% at 98.95 rupees ahead of the results. ($1 = 82.8130 Indian rupees)

