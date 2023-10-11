News & Insights

India's Bharti Life Ventures to buy out French partner AXA's stake in JV

October 11, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bharti Life Ventures, a unit of India's Bharti Enterprises, will buy out the 49% stake French insurer AXA <AXAF.PA> held in their joint venture Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company, the group said on Wednesday, gaining sole control of the company it has been running with AXA since 2006.

The Indian conglomerate did not disclose details of the deal in its statement. Bharti and AXA did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Bharti also said it was engaging with other strategic and financial investors to partner with, or combine, to scale the business.

