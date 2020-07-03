Companies
AIR

India's Bharti and UK win auction for satellite operator OneWeb-source

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published

Indian conglomerate Bharti and the British government have won an auction for collapsed satellite broadband operator OneWeb, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Bharti and the British government have won an auction for collapsed satellite broadband operator OneWeb, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has pledged 500 million pounds ($623 million) in equity and the two groups are talking to other investors about entering the consortium. The UK is expected to hold around a 20% stake.

OneWeb filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March after its biggest investor SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T pulled funding, with an auction held on Thursday.

The person was speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been made public.

($1 = 0.8030 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Andy Bruce)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR QCOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular