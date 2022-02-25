India's Bharti Airtel to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS said on Friday it agreed to buy Vodafone Group Plc's VOD.L 4.7% stake in India's largest cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd INUS.NS.

Britain's Vodafone said earlier this week it was looking to sell its entire 28.1% stake in Indus Towers.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

