India's Bharti Airtel to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

Rama Venkat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Friday it agreed to buy Vodafone Group Plc's 4.7% stake in India's largest cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd.

Britain's Vodafone said earlier this week it was looking to sell its entire 28.1% stake in Indus Towers.

