India's Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit on subscriber gains

Indian telecom firm Bharti Airtel swung to a quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by additions to its subscriber base and higher data usage from the coronavirus-led work-from-home trend. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 24.2% to 265.18 billion rupees.

Airtel's consolidated profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at 8.54 billion rupees ($117.07 million) from a loss of 10.35 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 24.2% to 265.18 billion rupees on gains in subscriber base and higher tariffs.

($1 = 72.9488 Indian rupees)

