India's Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian telecom firm Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS swung to a quarterly profit on Monday as it added more subscribers and saw increased data usage, helped by pandemic-led remote working trends.

The country's second-largest telecom operator posted a consolidated profit of 7.59 billion rupees ($103.62 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 52.37 billion rupees a year earlier.

New Delhi-based Bharti Airtel's revenue from operations for the quarter was 257.47 billion rupees, nearly 12% higher from 230.19 billion rupees the previous year.

($1 = 73.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

