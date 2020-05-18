India's Bharti Airtel reports Q4 loss of 52.37 bln rupees

May 18 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Monday, as it set aside 56.42 billion Indian rupees ($744.90 million) for one time spectrum charges. The company, India's third-largest telecom operator by subscribers reported a loss of 52.37 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 1.07 billion rupees a year earlier. The company said revenue rose 15% to 237.23 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 75.9600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.