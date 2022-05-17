India's Bharti Airtel quarterly revenue jumps

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS on Tuesday reported a 22.3% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by a recent tariff hike.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 315 billion rupees ($4.06 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 257.47 billion rupees in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

($1 = 77.5043 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

