India's Bharti Airtel quarterly revenue jumps

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22.3% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by a recent tariff hike.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 315 billion rupees ($4.06 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 257.47 billion rupees in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

($1 = 77.5043 Indian rupees)

