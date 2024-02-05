News & Insights

India's Bharti Airtel Q3 misses profit estimates as higher costs weigh

February 05, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Monday, as flat tariffs and higher costs outweighed growth in subscribers.

The telecom operator reported a consolidated net profit of 24.42 billion rupees ($294 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of 28.69 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

