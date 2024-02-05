India's Bharti Airtel Q3 misses profit estimates as higher costs weigh

Correct phrasing in headline

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Monday, as flat tariffs and higher costs outweighed growth in subscribers.

The telecom operator reported a consolidated net profit of 24.42 billion rupees ($294 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of 28.69 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.0350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

