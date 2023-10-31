India's Bharti Airtel Q2 profit drops on one-time charge

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS on Tuesday reported a drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by a one-time exceptional loss.

Consolidated net profit fell to 13.41 billion rupees ($161.1 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 21.45 billion rupees a year ago. The results included an exceptional cost of 15.70 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.2246 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

