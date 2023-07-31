News & Insights

India's Bharti Airtel prepays $976 million to clear spectrum dues

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

July 31, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS said on Monday that it prepaid 80.24 billion rupees ($976 million) to clear deferred liabilities for the spectrum acquired in 2015.

($1 = 82.2200 Indian rupees)

