India's Bharti Airtel prepays $976 million to clear spectrum dues

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS said on Monday that it prepaid 80.24 billion rupees ($976 million) to clear deferred liabilities for the spectrum acquired in 2015.

($1 = 82.2200 Indian rupees)

