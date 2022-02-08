India's Bharti Airtel posts 12.6% rise in quarterly revenue

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported on Tuesday a 12.6% rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by recent tariff hikes and subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended Dec. 31 climbed to 298.67 billion rupees ($4 billion) from 265.18 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 74.7170 Indian rupees)

