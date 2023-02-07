India's Bharti Airtel beats Q3 revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

February 07, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS, India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected revenue for the third-quarter, aided by 4G subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 358.04 billion rupees ($4.33 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 298.67 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a revenue of 357.27 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.