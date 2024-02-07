News & Insights

India's Bharat PetroResources looking for oil and gas assets in Brazil, West Africa

February 07, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters

QUITOL, India, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's Bharat PetroResources Ltd, the exploration arm of refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS is looking for oil and gas producing assets in Brazil and West Africa, its managing director Barnali Tokhi said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at Brazil and the Atlantic area, which is Brazil's offshore and west Africa," she said, adding that Angola, Ivory Coast, Nigeria offshore and Senegal are good prospects.

Tokhi said there were some interesting projects in Brazil, operated by companies other than Petrobras. The Indian refiner currently has stakes in oil gas projects in Brazil, Mozambique, Russia, UAE and Indonesia.

BPCL, which has 10% stake in the gas fields in the Rovuma Area-1 Offshore Mozambique, has agreed to buy 1 million metric tons of LNG per year from the project.

Tokhi also added that the company would buy more LNG from the project when new trains come on stream.

