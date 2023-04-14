India's Bharat Petroleum gets Madhya Pradesh state govt approval for refinery expansion

April 14, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 14 (Reuters) - Indian state-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS on Friday said it had received approval from the Madhya Pradesh state government for expanding its Bina refinery and setting up a petrochemical project.

Bharat Petroleum will invest 430 billion rupees ($5.27 billion) to 500 billion rupees for the two projects, adding that the petrochemical project would start production by fiscal year 2027-28.

($1 = 81.6580 Indian rupees)

