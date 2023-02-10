India's Bharat Heavy Electricals posts surprise profit on power demand

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL.NS on Friday reported a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by the mainstay power business.

Standalone net profit more than doubled to 310 million rupees ($3.8 million) for the third quarter that ended Dec. 31, from 142.6 million rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing. Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 501 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

BHEL, a maker of equipment that caters to captive power plants, nuclear turbines, rail transportation and defence products, is one of the beneficiaries of the increased demand for power in the country.

India is expecting annual electricity demand to grow at an average of 7.2% over five years ending March 2027, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), an advisory body to the federal power ministry, said last year.

The power segment, which accounts for the bulk of revenue, reported a 44% jump in profit before tax.

Total revenue from operation barely grew 0.4% to 49.39 billion rupees, while total expenses rose 2.2%.

BHEL's upbeat earnings come after Coal India COAL.NS, the country's leading power generator, reported a 70% jump in profit on increased demand last month.

($1 = 82.5510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.