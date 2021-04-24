India's Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to states, hospitals at Rs 600-1,200 per dose

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

India's Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that it will supply Covaxin directly to state governments at 600 rupees per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at 1,200 rupees per dose.

April 24 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that it will supply Covaxin directly to state governments at 600 rupees per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at 1,200 rupees per dose.

In a tweet, the company said it will develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin to India's central government at 150 rupees per dose. https://bit.ly/2S1W3zC

The company added that more than 50% of its vaccine capacities have been reserved for supply to the central government.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters