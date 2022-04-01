India’s Bharat Biotech to slow down production of Covaxin-statement

India’s Bharat Biotech said on Friday it was slowing down the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, as demand was dropping along with a fall in infections and wider immunisation coverage in the country.

“For the coming period, the company will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimization activities,” the vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.

India has reported fewer than 2,000 cases per day for nearly two weeks versus its peak this year in January of over 300,000 cases on average per day.

