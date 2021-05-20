India's Bharat Biotech to produce additional 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses per year

May 20 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it would ramp up the production of its COVID-19 vaccine by an additional 200 million doses per year.

The additional doses of the vaccine, called Covaxin locally, would be manufactured at the company's plant in Gujarat and would be available by the fourth quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

