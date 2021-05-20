India's Bharat Biotech to produce additional 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses per year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

India's Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it would ramp up the production of its COVID-19 vaccine by an additional 200 million doses per year.

May 20 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it would ramp up the production of its COVID-19 vaccine by an additional 200 million doses per year.

The additional doses of the vaccine, called Covaxin locally, would be manufactured at the company's plant in Gujarat and would be available by the fourth quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters