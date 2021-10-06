NVAX

India's Bharat Biotech submits data on COVID-19 drug trial in children

Contributors
Rama Venkat Reuters
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it had submitted data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged 2 to 18 years to India's drug regulator, becoming the country's first company to have tested its shot in very young children.

Adds background

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it had submitted data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged 2 to 18 years to India's drug regulator, becoming the country's first company to have tested its shot in very young children.

The South Asian country is turning its focus towards vaccinating children against the coronavirus, having already administered more than 920 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

India's drug regulator last month allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute to enroll kids aged 7 to 11 years for its trial of U.S. drugmaker Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, only drugmaker Zydus Cadila's CADI.NS DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India to be used in adults and children aged atleast 12 years.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters