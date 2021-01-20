India's Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in Philippines

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

MANILA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

