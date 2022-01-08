India's Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection

Rhea Binoy Reuters
Published
India’s Bharat Biotech said on Saturday a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin offered long-term protection from severe disease in a trial.

The company said a booster dose was given to trial participants six months after they received their second dose.

