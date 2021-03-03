India's Bharat Biotech says COVID-19 vaccine shows 81% interim efficacy

Indian firm Bharat Biotech's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials, the company said on Wednesday.

The trials involved 25,800 participants and was conducted in partnership with the Indian government's medical research body.

