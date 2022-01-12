India's Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster shot neutralises Omicron variant

India's Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday a booster shot of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine administered six months after the last of two doses neutralises both the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus.

"The neutralisation activity of Covaxin-boosted sera was comparable to what has been observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the Omicron variant," it said in a statement. "More than 90% of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralizing antibodies."

