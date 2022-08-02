India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.245% in early trade, up 5 bps on day

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, while traders awaited the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Friday for further cues.

The 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 7.2404%, as of 0340 GMT, after rising to as high as 7.2526% in early trade. It had ended at 7.1962% on Tuesday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR jumped 14 basis points on Tuesday to end at 2.7410%. US/

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

