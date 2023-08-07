India's Bayer Cropscience posts Q1 profit rise on corn business strength

BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience BAYE.NS, the Indian unit of German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE, on Monday reported an 8.6% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales in its corn seeds business.
Profit rose to 3.29 billion rupees ($39.77 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 3.03 billion rupees a year earlier.
Revenue from operations grew 4.3% to 17.40 billion rupees.
KEY CONTEXT
Easing retail inflation during the quarter helped corn-seeds producing businesses like Bayer Cropsciences to log profits despite a slowdown in its crop protection business.
Agro-chemical makers have been wrestling with slower revenue growth due to lower prices of glyphosate, an active ingredient in many herbicides.
Last month, rival UPL UPLL.NSreported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by soft demand.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Price/Sales
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
# of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Bayer Cropscience Ltd
BAYE.NS
27.23
18.82
NULL
8.31
11.07
Hold
7
0.89
2.52
PI Industries Ltd
PIIL.NS
35.47
25.60
NULL
22.44
19.89
Buy
23
0.94
0.27
Rallis India Ltd
RALL.NS
22.11
11.03
NULL
8.63
63.87
Sell
15
1.06
1.17
UPL Ltd
UPLL.NS
10.69
5.91
NULL
2.93
8.12
Buy
23
0.76
1.67
* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- $1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees
Bayer Cropscience April to June Stock Performance https://tmsnrt.rs/3s31C2A
(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru)
((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))
