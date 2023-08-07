India's Bayer Cropscience posts Q1 profit rise on corn business strength

BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience BAYE.NS, the Indian unit of German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE, on Monday reported an 8.6% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales in its corn seeds business.

Profit rose to 3.29 billion rupees ($39.77 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 3.03 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations grew 4.3% to 17.40 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Easing retail inflation during the quarter helped corn-seeds producing businesses like Bayer Cropsciences to log profits despite a slowdown in its crop protection business.

Agro-chemical makers have been wrestling with slower revenue growth due to lower prices of glyphosate, an active ingredient in many herbicides.

Last month, rival UPL UPLL.NSreported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by soft demand.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Price/Sales

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Bayer Cropscience Ltd

BAYE.NS

27.23

18.82

NULL

8.31

11.07

Hold

7

0.89

2.52

PI Industries Ltd

PIIL.NS

35.47

25.60

NULL

22.44

19.89

Buy

23

0.94

0.27

Rallis India Ltd

RALL.NS

22.11

11.03

NULL

8.63

63.87

Sell

15

1.06

1.17

UPL Ltd

UPLL.NS

10.69

5.91

NULL

2.93

8.12

Buy

23

0.76

1.67

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees

Bayer Cropscience April to June Stock Performance https://tmsnrt.rs/3s31C2A

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

