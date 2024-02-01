India's Bayer CropScience posts fall in Q3 profit on soft demand

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bayer CropScience BAYE.NS, the Indian unit of German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE, reported a 31% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by sluggish demand for its crop-protection products.

The company's profit fell to 931 million rupees ($11.2 million) during the three months ended Dec. 31 from 1.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 8% to 9.55 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

The results come at a time when agro-chemical companies are grappling with reduced demand for crop-protection products and declining prices of glyphosate, a critical herbicide, amid intense competition from Chinese generic varieties.

India also experienced the worst monsoon since 2018, resulting in tepid demand for agro-chemical products.

PEER COMPARISON

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Bayer Cropscience Ltd

BAYE.NS

30.85

21.93

9.48

12.79

BUY

7

1.02

2.35

PI Industries Ltd

PIIL.NS

29.99

21.36

16.84

12.98

BUY

21

0.83

0.31

Rallis India Ltd

RALL.NS

25.28

13.70

11.15

38.93

HOLD

14

1.15

0.95

UPL Ltd

UPLL.NS

11.23

7.21

5.40

32.56

BUY

25

0.78

1.87

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

STOCK PERFORMANCE

($1 = 82.9450 Indian rupees)

