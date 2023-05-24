India's Bayer Cropscience posts 4% rise in Q4 profit

BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd BAYE.NS, the Indian unit of German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE, on Wednesday reported a near-4% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as its crop protection sales and corn seeds business offset a correction in glyphosate prices.

The company's net profit rose to 1.59 billion rupees from 1.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

For further earnings highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Prices of glyphosate, one of the company's key products, have declined from a year earlier when it benefitted the company's topline in tandem with buyers rushing to purchase early amid supply chain uncertainties and price hikes.

"The steady performance of our crop protection and corn seeds portfolio helped us deliver a 9% growth in revenue from operations for the financial year," Bayer Chief Financial Officer Simon Britsch said in a statement.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Bayer Cropscience Ltd

BAYE.NS

24.47

17.12

8.90

9.57

Hold

5

0.78

2.42

PI Industries Ltd

PIIL.NS

33.87

24.37

23.83

20.98

Buy

22

0.89

0.30

UPL Ltd

UPLL.NS

-

6.06

6.79

19.34

Buy

23

0.74

1.49

Rallis India Ltd

RALL.NS

20.00

9.96

9.33

73.86

Hold

14

0.91

1.33

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

Bayer CropScience shares vs peers https://tmsnrt.rs/3oryPTZ

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Varun H K)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.