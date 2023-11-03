News & Insights

India's Bayer Cropscience post jump in Q2 profit as rainfall recovery aids demand

November 03, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 3 - Bayer Cropscience BAYE.NS, the Indian unit of German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE, reported a more than 37% jump in quarterly profit on Friday as rainfall recovery in September aided the sale of its farm products.

Profit rose to 2.23 billion rupees ($27.62 million) during the three months ended Sept. 30 from 1.63 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations grew more than 11% to 16.17 billion rupees.

The firm also declared a dividend of 105 rupees per share.

For further earnings highlights, click

KEY CONTEXT

A revival of seasonal rainfall in September aided sowing and other farm activities, uplifting demand for the company's products, which include herbicides and pesticides, analysts said.

Unsold stock from the last winter crop season and Chinese oversupply have kept product prices under check, analysts added, aiding volumes for agribusinesses.

The company said a "sustained focus on maintaining optimal channel inventory" helped growth in profit before tax.

However, rival UPL UPLL.NS, last month, swung to a quarterly loss as dealers emptied their inventories amid a softer demand environment.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating

# of analysts

Stock to price target

Div yield (%)

Bayer Cropscience Ltd

BAYE.NS

27.64

18.97

8.87

11.29

HOLD

7

0.95

2.34

PI Industries Ltd

PIIL.NS

30.46

21.87

21.19

20.45

BUY

23

0.81

0.29

Rallis India Ltd

RALL.NS

23.16

11.54

5.48

44.16

SELL

14

1.05

1.14

UPL Ltd

UPLL.NS

11.25

7.05

2.40

8.54

BUY

25

0.78

1.85

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.2625 Indian rupees

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3QHXnmY

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

