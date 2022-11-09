India's Barbeque-Nation more than doubles Q2 profit on dine-in rebound

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd BARQ.NS more than doubled its second-quarter profit as more people went out to restaurants post the pandemic-induced curbs.

Consolidated net profit jumped 143% to 70.9 million Indian rupees ($872,755.03) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from 29.2 million rupees a year ago, an exchange filing on Wednesday showed.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3% to 3.10 billion rupees, from 2.21 billion rupees a year ago.

The growth was supported by improvement in the dine-in business, coupled with the robust performance of both Toscano and BARQ's international businesses, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Agrawal said in a statement.

The company, known for its "over the table" live barbeque grills, also owns Italian restaurant chain Toscano.

($1 = 81.2370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

