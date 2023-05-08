News & Insights

India's banking system well protected from spillover of global sector issues - India economic affairs secretary

Credit: REUTERS/SAMUEL RAJKUMAR

May 08, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya and Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Reuters) - India’s Financial Stability and Development Council sees the country’s banking system well protected from the spillover effects of issues in the sector globally, the country's economic affairs secretary said on Monday.

Ajay Seth was speaking with reporters after the meeting of FSDC, which is chaired by the finance minister and consists of all key regulators, including the country’s central bank.

This was the first FSDC meeting since the 2023/24 Federal Budget was announced on Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Aftab Ahmed, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.