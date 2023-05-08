India's banking system well protected from spillover of global sector issues - India economic affairs secretary

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Reuters) - India’s Financial Stability and Development Council sees the country’s banking system well protected from the spillover effects of issues in the sector globally, the country's economic affairs secretary said on Monday.

Ajay Seth was speaking with reporters after the meeting of FSDC, which is chaired by the finance minister and consists of all key regulators, including the country’s central bank.

This was the first FSDC meeting since the 2023/24 Federal Budget was announced on Feb. 1.

