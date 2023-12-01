India's Bajaj, Mahindra post strong jump in Nov auto sales on festive demand

Adds Ola sales in paragraph 3, Tata in paragraph 10

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS and carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS on Friday reported strong volume growth in November, helped by festive season-led demand.

Bajaj, the first Indian two-wheeler maker to report monthly sales, said domestic motorcycle volumes jumped 76% in November from a year ago.

Top electric scooter maker Ola Electric said its registrations rose 82% to a record 30,000 registrations for the month. The IPO-bound firm's service network has been struggling to keep pace with rising sales, Reuters reportedearlier this week.

Indians generally line up big-ticket purchases during the festive season, which ran between mid-October and mid-November this year.

Analysts noted that the wedding season, which is at its peakfrom late-November to mid-December, could further boost two-wheeler sales.

Earlier this week, a dealers' body said retail sales of motorcycles and scooters grew nearly 21% during the festive period, driven by strong demand from rural consumers.

Sport utility vehicle maker Mahindra said on Friday its overall auto sales grew 21% in November as it saw a "healthy festive season."

It, however, said that it faced supply challenges in select parts – an issue it has faced for months– without mentioning details.

"We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges," said Veejay Nakra, president of Mahindra's automotive division.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors TAMO.NS said its passenger vehicle sales fell slightly during the month. Tata - India's commercial vehicle market leader - said sales of its trucks and buses declined 3.5% in November.

Top motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS and smaller rival TVS Motor TVSM.NS will report monthly numbers later in the day.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)

