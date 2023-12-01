India's Bajaj, Mahindra post strong jump in Nov auto sales on festive demand

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS and carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS on Friday reported strong volume growth in November, helped by festive season-led demand.

Bajaj, the first Indian two-wheeler maker to report monthly sales, said domestic motorcycle volumes jumped 76% in November from a year ago.

Indians generally line up big-ticket purchases during the festive season, which ran from mid-October to mid-November this year.

Analysts have noted that the upcoming wedding season could further boost two-wheeler sales.

Earlier this week, a dealers' body said retail sales of motorcycles and scooters grew nearly 21% during the festive period, driven by strong demand from rural consumers.

Sport utility vehicle maker Mahindra said on Friday its overall auto sales grew 21% in November as it saw a "healthy festive season" but added that it faced supply challenges on select parts during the month.

"We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges," said Veejay Nakra, president of Mahindra's automotive division.

Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS and motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS will report monthly numbers later in the day.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

